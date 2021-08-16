Middlebury to hold community celebration Aug. 21

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (AP) - The town of Middlebury is celebrating the end of a four-year rail-bridge construction project next weekend with live music, circus arts performers and sidewalk sales.

The Burlington Free Press reports that the event called Foolaroo takes place Sunday, Aug. 21, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

There will also be Middlebury Money giveaways, and free activities such as giant lawn games, a tie-dye station, and dunk tank.

