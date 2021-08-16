MiVT: Blue Moon Pottery

FLETCHER, Vt. (WCAX) - Down a dirt road in Fletcher, you can find a couple of potters.

“I got into pottery because Cheryl got into pottery,” laughed Steve Grundon.

“I started doing pottery in college. So, Steve used to go to the same college that I did, and he always said that if he couldn’t find me he’d just go down to the potters’ studio and he knew I’d be there,” said Cheryl Grundon.

The pottery seed was planted in Cheryl by her aunt when she was just a young girl.

“She was an artist and she had us digging up homemade clay, you know, from the ground,” recounted Cheryl. “We just started making pots that way.”

Soon enough, this hobby turned into a profession for Cheryl, who had previously worked at IBM.

“It’s something I enjoy doing,” she said. “So why not do a business that you really enjoy doing?”

Steve, who had been working as an electrical engineer and landscaper, followed suit.

“It was pretty quick once Cheryl started doing it that it became an attractive thing to do, a fun thing to do,” said Steve. “But also, something that was worthwhile doing.”

Thirteen years ago, Blue Moon Pottery was born. The Grundons make a lot of unique works of art, each with their own motif. For Cheryl, it’s flowers and plants. And for Steve? Ferns, and of course, maple leaves.

“It’s a Vermont thing,” Steve said. “People like to get a gift for somebody that lived in Vermont or moved to Vermont or visited Vermont.”

The commonality between the two artists -- creating unique, functional stoneware that people won’t leave sitting on a shelf.

“We try not to make things that are just going to sit on the shelf that people are afraid to use,” said Cheryl. “We try to make our prices very reasonable so people will use them.”

And people do. The Grundons are hard at work, catching up on orders. They’ve been busy since the pandemic, with tre-moon-dous sales coming from their Etsy page.

You can also find the duo from Blue Moon at markets and craft shows all across the Green Mountain State.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.