New England virus transmission up, renewing calls for masks

BOSTON (AP) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say all the counties in the states of Connecticut and Massachusetts are the sites of high or substantial transmission of the coronavirus.

The rise of transmission in the two states mirrors a regional and national trend. Some health authorities are recommending that even vaccinated people go back to wearing masks indoors in areas of high or substantial transmission.

That includes almost all of New England.

The CDC reported on Sunday that every county in the region was the site of high or substantial transmission except Orange County, Vermont, and Kennebec County, Maine.

