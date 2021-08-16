Advertisement

New England virus transmission up, renewing calls for masks

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say all the counties in the states of Connecticut and Massachusetts are the sites of high or substantial transmission of the coronavirus.

The rise of transmission in the two states mirrors a regional and national trend. Some health authorities are recommending that even vaccinated people go back to wearing masks indoors in areas of high or substantial transmission.

That includes almost all of New England.

The CDC reported on Sunday that every county in the region was the site of high or substantial transmission except Orange County, Vermont, and Kennebec County, Maine.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Williston
Police investigate string of thefts at Williston REI
Courtesy: Pownal Fire Department
Motorcyclist dies after crash with UTV
Brookfield woman is in the hospital after being hit by a car.
Driver charged after hitting pedestrian
Jenna's House officially open in Johnson
Jenna’s House grand opening in Johnson
Courtesy: Bolton Fire Department
Plane makes emergency landing in Richmond

Latest News

Chris Sununu was at Mount Washington over the weekend to see Travis Pastrana set a new world...
Travis Pastrana sets new record on Mt. Washington Hillclimb
Chris Sununu was at Mount Washington over the weekend to see Travis Pastrana set a new world...
Travis Pastrana sets new record on Mt. Washington Hillclimb
FILE story
Shots fired outside Coventry diner
FILE photo
New Hampshire law aims to protect medicated foster kids
FILE Photo
Vermont’s early bear hunting season starts Sept. 1