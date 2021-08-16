Advertisement

New Hampshire delegation responds to Taliban takeover

Chaos as thousands flee Afghanistan after Taliban takeover
Chaos as thousands flee Afghanistan after Taliban takeover(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Members of New Hampshire’s congressional delegation say they are particularly worried about women and girls in Afghanistan as thousands try to flee the country after the Taliban seized power.

All four members of New Hampshire’s Democratic delegation said Sunday they are monitoring developments and that the U.S. must protect U.S. personnel and those who have served alongside them.

Sen. Maggie Hassan called the situation the result of failures by multiple administrations. She said she’s especially concerned about young women and girls, while U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster said the U.S. government must ensure that all Afghan citizens, especially women and girls, are safe from persecution and violence.

Related Stories:

Rush on Kabul airport as Afghans flee Taliban takeover

Biden team surprised by rapid Taliban gains in Afghanistan

Taliban sweep into Afghan capital after government collapses

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Williston
Police investigate string of thefts at Williston REI
Courtesy: Pownal Fire Department
Motorcyclist dies after crash with UTV
Courtesy: Bolton Fire Department
Plane makes emergency landing in Richmond
Brookfield woman is in the hospital after being hit by a car.
Driver charged after hitting pedestrian
Richmond
Arson investigation in Richmond

Latest News

Local landlords are trying to stop it, but scammers are listing properties that aren’t for...
Landlords see more scammers putting up fake listings
Local landlords are trying to stop it, but scammers are listing properties that aren’t for...
Landlords see more scammers putting up fake listings
FILE photo
Investigation underway in Johnson following suspicious car fire
Chris Sununu was at Mount Washington over the weekend to see Travis Pastrana set a new world...
Travis Pastrana sets new record on Mount Washington Hillclimb