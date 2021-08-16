New Hampshire law aims to protect medicated foster kids

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire plans to more closely monitor the use of medication that affects the mental state of children in foster care.

Gov. Chris Sununu recently signed legislation requiring the Department of Health and Human Services to provide medication monitoring for children in foster care whenever a medication restraint is used.

That refers to the involuntary administration of medication to immediately control behavior.

Most of the new law takes effect next year.

It will require the state to follow standards set by American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry including health education and guidance to caregivers and child protection field staff.

