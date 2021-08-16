Advertisement

New Hampshire offers vaccines, day passes at state parks

File photo
File photo(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire state parks are offering both vaccinations and free day passes over the next six weeks.

The Department of Health and Human Services said Monday it is partnering with the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources to offer vaccines at state parks via the state’s mobile vaccine van.

Those who get vaccinated at the parks will receive complimentary passes that can be used until the end of 2022.

The first stop will be Bear Brook State Park in Allenstown on Wednesday. Sixteen other stops at 10 different parks are planned between then and Sept. 30.

“We welcome thousands of New Hampshire residents and visitors to our many state parks each day,” said Sarah Stewart, commissioner of the agency that oversees parks. “We are thrilled to partner with DHHS in order to make the vaccine as easy and accessible as possible.”

