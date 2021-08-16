NH doctors to work with businesses, schools on vaccine rate

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Medical Society hopes to increase the state’s vaccination rate by sending doctors to individual businesses and schools.

James Potter, the association’s vice president, says he knows of one business that invited a doctor to speak to employees about their concerns about getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

He said members also want to work with schools to set up vaccine clinics as the academic year gets underway.

Potter says if the vaccination rate doesn’t increase significantly, hospitals could become as overwhelmed as they are in other parts of the country.

