Advertisement

NH doctors to work with businesses, schools on vaccine rate

The New Hampshire Medical Society hopes to increase the state’s vaccination rate by sending...
The New Hampshire Medical Society hopes to increase the state’s vaccination rate by sending doctors to individual businesses and schools. - File photo(wlox)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Medical Society hopes to increase the state’s vaccination rate by sending doctors to individual businesses and schools.

James Potter, the association’s vice president, says he knows of one business that invited a doctor to speak to employees about their concerns about getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

He said members also want to work with schools to set up vaccine clinics as the academic year gets underway.

Potter says if the vaccination rate doesn’t increase significantly, hospitals could become as overwhelmed as they are in other parts of the country.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Williston
Police investigate string of thefts at Williston REI
Courtesy: Pownal Fire Department
Motorcyclist dies after crash with UTV
Courtesy: Bolton Fire Department
Plane makes emergency landing in Richmond
Richmond
Arson investigation in Richmond
Brookfield woman is in the hospital after being hit by a car.
Driver charged after hitting pedestrian

Latest News

Officials in the town of Brattleboro are considering whether to again require masks in indoor...
Brattleboro again mulls mask mandate in public spaces
brattleboro
Brattleboro again mulls mask mandate in public spaces
FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2019, file photo, Adam Daggett stands lookout on the bow as his father,...
Lobster boat tracking coming to protect whales, fishery
Chaos as thousands flee Afghanistan after Taliban takeover
New Hampshire delegation responds to Taliban takeover