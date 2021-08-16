Northern New York schools get ready to welcome back students

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plans for reopening are being made as New York schools are getting ready to welcome kids back to their classrooms. The state’s education department is recommending all schools follow CDC guidance.

A few weeks ago, schools were frustrated over having no guidance. Now, they are feeling better about the upcoming year with help from the state education department. Plans are still being finalized but many schools say this year will look a lot like last year.

“We’re ready to open here,” said Josh Meyer, the superintendent of the Boquet Valley Central School District.

The state health department left it up to individual districts to make their plans, but to help, the state’s Education Department offered recommendations to keep students and staff safe this upcoming school year.

“Provided the best plan locally that we can meet the needs of our students and have a safe environment for learning in the fall,” said Mark Davey of Champlain Valley Educational Services.

Champlain Valley Educational Services has daily calls with health departments in Clinton and Essex counties along with the other districts of the North Country to come up with the best plans for the upcoming school year.

“We’ve worked as a team, we’ve collaborated, we’ve facilitated these meetings so we can provide a consistent approach,” Davey said.

CVES and all the schools are still waiting for county health departments to sign off on plans but Boquet Valley Central School District is offering a glimpse of what its plan could look like.

“It’s going to look a lot like it did when we left in June,” Meyer said.

That means masks required indoors by everyone, vaccinated or not. Social distancing will be considered but not as strongly enforced as last year and remote learning will not be an option.

“We had some students who were very successful with remote instruction but a general statement, the students who struggled the most were our remote learners, the full-time remote learners,” Meyer said.

Details are still being worked out but regular pool saliva testing and screening is expected. That’s what they did last year at SUNY Plattsburgh. They take a group of samples and test them together. If there is a positive result, each sample in that group is then retested individually.

“There were some federal funds given to the country to work on that,” Meyer said.

CVES says it’s constantly watching variants and case counts and tweaking its plan, a benefit learned from a year-and-a-half of dealing with COVID.

“We are a year smarter, we are a year better prepared,” Davey said. “We are now going to raise the bar and continue to focus on providing high-quality instruction.”

Meyer says they also are asking parents to keep kids home if they are sick in any way since head cold symptoms could really be COVID.

CVES says it’s teaming up with health departments for a livestream on Thursday to tell parents and students what they can expect this year. It will be on the Clinton County Health Department’s Facebook page. You can watch and ask questions about the plans.

