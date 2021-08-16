Advertisement

NY Assembly to continue investigating Cuomo for alleged misconduct

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation.(Seth Wenig | AP / Seth Wenig)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - The New York Assembly will continue investigating Gov. Andrew Cuomo for alleged misconduct.

In a statement Monday, Speaker Carl Heastie said they will make sure their investigation didn’t interfere with others that are ongoing.

Friday, the speaker said they would suspend the impeachment investigation.

Cuomo is currently facing investigations into alleged sexual harassment, an alleged cover-up of nursing home deaths during the pandemic and questions about his book deal.

