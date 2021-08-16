Advertisement

Pilot in emergency landing identified as CEO of Beta Technologies

Pilot Kyle Clark made an emergency landing in a Richmond field on Sunday.
Pilot Kyle Clark made an emergency landing in a Richmond field on Sunday.(WCAX)
By Cam Smith
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - We’re learning more about who was piloting the plane that made an emergency landing in a Richmond field on Sunday.

Vermont state police say Kyle Clark, who is the CEO of Beta Technologies, safely landed his plane in a field between Route 2 and Interstate 89 after the plane started having mechanical issues.

The passenger on board was George Coy of Swanton.

Beta Technologies released a statement that said: “Mr. Clark, a highly experienced pilot, and a passenger walked away without injury. In addition, there were no injuries or damage on the ground. Mr. Clark is grateful to the first responders who arrived on the scene and he is in the process of recovering the plane from the location.”

