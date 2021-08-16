Advertisement

Police investigate thefts at Williston store

Police are investigating a string of thefts at the REI store in Williston.
Police are investigating a string of thefts at the REI store in Williston.
By Cam Smith
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Nearly $2,000 in merchandise was stolen from a Williston business over the weekend-- for a second time.

Williston Police Chief Patrick Foley says a man broke through the front door at REI in Williston early Saturday morning.

Foley say a car believed to be involved was found Sunday at the Sears Lane homeless encampment in Burlington.

Police also believe the suspect stole from REI back in July, when another $2,000 worth of merchandise was stolen.

“We have recovered some stuff that ties that person who’s driving it to the crimes... But again, we’ll use what we’ve got and what we investigate and interrogate him, to get him to hopefully cooperate and admit to being involved,” Foley said.

The chief says police are not releasing the name of the suspect, and there have been no charges made at this time.

Surveillance photo
Surveillance photo(Courtesy: Williston Police)

