Residents of Burlington’s Ward 3 to pick new city councilor Tuesday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington residents of Ward 3 will vote Tuesday in a special election that could shift the balance of power on the City Council.

The special election is to fill former city councilor Brian Pine’s seat after he took over the Community Economic Development Office.

Currently, the City Council has five Progressives, four Democrats and two independents.

Ward 3 is at the heart of the city, containing much of downtown, Church Street, the waterfront and the Old North End, and it’s a seat held by Progressives for the last 40 years.

Police reform and transformation are at the very heart of the race as the city has had 10 shootings so far this year, far above the average over the last decade.

Republican candidate Christopher-Aaron Felker is a strong proponent of bringing funding and more officers back to the police department.

He says public safety is the number one issue for Burlingtonians. If he secures the seat he would be the only Republican on City Council, but he believes in a message of putting partisan politics aside.

“This public safety message is smart. We’ve crafted it from listening to the community. It’s adding funding for more deescalation training, adding officers to rebuild relationships in the community. The only way we can do that is by getting them out of the cars and having appropriate staffing levels, and the third layer is adding more social workers and mental health workers,” Felker said.

This election is occurring just weeks before a highly anticipated assessment of the Burlington Police Department is being released.

Independent Owen Milne is running in this election and says he believes it’s important to have independent-minded people who can look at the report and not use it to bolster a political agenda.

Milne says he would have voted recently to raise the officer cap, but surrounding officers with mental health professionals and community service liaisons would free them up to respond to more tactical situations.

“What we need to do is get away from this conversation about just how many officers there are and actually really roll up our sleeves and address issues of public safety and also address issues of racism that exist within that department, as well,” Milne said.

Joe Magee received the Progressive Party nomination. He hopes to continue the work of the Progressives who served before him.

He stands by the Progressive-led council’s recent decision to not raise the officer cap despite dwindling officer numbers and a plea from the Burlington Police Commission. But Magee says the police have come to the table in good faith because they haven’t hired community service positions that the council authorized them to last winter.

“I really would like to see us move away from status quo policing. I think we know it hasn’t worked for so many of our neighbors, especially Black and brown folks, and I would like to see us reallocate money towards mental health services and other sort of community programs to meet people’s basic needs here in Burlington,” Magee said.

All three candidates mentioned affordable housing improvements.

Magee wants to address food security issues along with using COVID dollars to help meet people’s basic needs.

Felker, in addition to creating a safer community, is also promoting infrastructure improvements such as sidewalk revitalization and wastewater treatment upgrades.

And Milne wants to significantly improve the support people who deal with substance abuse and mental health issues are receiving, along with addressing public access for individuals with disabilities.

As of Monday afternoon, 753 ballots had been voted in Ward 3 out of more than 4,500 registered voters.

Related Story:

Burlington mayor taps Councilor Brian Pine to lead CEDO

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.