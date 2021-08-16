Advertisement

Scout project honors COVID victims, helps community connect with nature

By Olivia Lyons
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BARNARD, Vt. (WCAX) - “The COVID pandemic affected a lot of people and it personally affected me. I lost my grandfather to it and he was my hero,” Orion Beardsley said.

Beardsley’s grandfather, Thomas Gerdes, was a Vietnam veteran and Boy Scout who passed away in December. So Beardsley determined his Eagle Scout service project, the Many Hearts Trail, would honor those who died from COVID-19 and provide the community with a place for people to connect with nature and relax.

“I’m not doing this for the thanks. I’m doing this to see the community have somewhere to enjoy,” Beardsley said.

On Saturday, community members and two Boy Scout troops helped put down stones and mulch and plant flowers.

Beardsley raised his goal of $6,000 and a little bit more for the project. Donations continue to come in, which are going toward adding more flowers and name plaques of those who donated.

“It was just amazing to see all of the community come help me build this trail,” Beardsley said. “It really meant a lot to me.”

Beardsley tells me he also likes how the trail leads into the Barnard Academy nature trails out behind the school, that many people are not aware even exist.

“I was very tearful because the inspiration came from the loss of my dad,” said Tammy Gerdes, Beardsley’s mom. “He wanted his grandsons to make Eagle Scouts one day.”

Tammy Gerdes says working on the trail helped her grieve.

“It is also about the healing of our hearts, so I think this is a really great place to do that,” she said.

Beardsley’s mission statement reads, “may the ‘many hearts’ of this great nation ever unite and persevere.”

And it’s clear, he has put his heart into this project.

“It’s really about Americans as a whole,” he said. “We can get through this together.”

