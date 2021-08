COVENTRY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a shoot outside a diner in Coventry. It happened Sunday night around 9 p.m.

Police say shots were fired at the intersection of U.S. Route 5 and Route 14 near Martha’s Diner.

Evidence was collected.

Officers are asking you to call them if you know anything.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.