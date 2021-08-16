South Burlington middle school principal dies

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The South Burlington school community is processing some terrible news.

Families received an email on Monday telling them that Frederick Tuttle Middle School Principal Karsten Schlenter has died.

The district says Schlenter was on vacation with his wife in Alaska when he fell ill.

Schlenter became principal at Tuttle in 2010. The school has grades six, seven and eight, and is scheduled to resume classes in just nine days.

