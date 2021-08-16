St. Albans celebrates Sunflower Week

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - The St. Albans Sunflower Week Celebration is underway, and the fields are bursting with color.

The summertime favorite in Franklin County started in 2019 and is going strong two years later.

Monday was supposed to be the opening day. But the blooms came a bit early, so the team opened the field on Friday.

The field, located by the Ben and Jerry’s factory, spans 6 acres. People come from all over to enjoy the sunflowers. And it only lasts for a week.

The celebration wouldn’t be possible without a lot of teamwork. It’s a collaborative effort between the city, farmer Scott Magna, the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce and the Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation. Our Elissa Borden talked to Tim Smith, the executive director of the Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation, about how it all comes together.

“It is beautiful, I can’t wait to take my kids back here later to see them. My daughter is obsessed with sunflowers, it’s her favorite. And I’ve heard about this from so many people on Facebook and they’re just gorgeous so I wanted to come down and see for myself,” said Chelsea Phillips of Swanton.

The sunflower spectacular will be available for anyone to come to check out until Aug. 21. The field is open Monday through Thursday from 5-8 p.m. and opens up at 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Special activities include live music, torch-lit walks, sunflower yoga and a paint and sip night.

While admission is free, they do rely on donations to make it happen. Click here for more information.

At the end of the season, the flowers are harvested for bird seed.

