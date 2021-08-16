Stowe Resort parking plan put on pause

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Plans to build a large parking lot near the Stowe Mountain Resort are temporarily on hold.

The resort is planning to build a 286-spot parking lot on the Mountain Road to solve parking problems on the busiest ski days.

But some in the community have raised traffic safety and environmental concerns.

The Stowe Development Review Board toured the site and heard from an engineer who was concerned about the proposed lot’s impact.

The board will revisit the issue next month.

