Travis Pastrana sets new record on Mt. Washington Hillclimb
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire’s governor got a chance to meet a champion while serving as the Grand Marshal of this year’s Climb to the Clouds Sunday.
Chris Sununu was at Mount Washington over the weekend to see Travis Pastrana set a new world record.
The drivers go up the mountain in incredible time.
Pastrana reportedly crushed his old record and did it in about 5 minutes and 28 seconds. He did it in the ‘Airslayer’ which is built by Vermont Sportscar, a business in Milton.
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.