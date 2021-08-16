Travis Pastrana sets new record on Mt. Washington Hillclimb

MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire’s governor got a chance to meet a champion while serving as the Grand Marshal of this year’s Climb to the Clouds Sunday.

Chris Sununu was at Mount Washington over the weekend to see Travis Pastrana set a new world record.

The drivers go up the mountain in incredible time.

Pastrana reportedly crushed his old record and did it in about 5 minutes and 28 seconds. He did it in the ‘Airslayer’ which is built by Vermont Sportscar, a business in Milton.

So excited to meet @TravisPastrana as we kicked of this year’s Climb To the Clouds at Mt. Washington. My good luck must have rubbed off because he shattered his old world record. 😄 Local favorite & former Champion Tim O’Neil showed he still has amazing speed up Mt. Washington! pic.twitter.com/wQhFqXHhwq — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) August 15, 2021

