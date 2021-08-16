Vermont marks Bennington Battle Day

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today is Bennington Battle Day.

It’s a Vermont state holiday, which means you might have noticed state government offices are closed.

Despite its name, the Revolutionary War battle didn’t actually happen in Bennington. But historians say that’s the point-- the battle kept the British from getting there.

