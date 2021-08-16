Advertisement

Vermont marks Bennington Battle Day

The Bennington Battle Monument-File photo
The Bennington Battle Monument-File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today is Bennington Battle Day.

It’s a Vermont state holiday, which means you might have noticed state government offices are closed.

Despite its name, the Revolutionary War battle didn’t actually happen in Bennington. But historians say that’s the point-- the battle kept the British from getting there.

Related Story:

Bennington Battle Day celebrated this weekend

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williston
Police investigate string of thefts at Williston REI
Courtesy: Pownal Fire Department
Motorcyclist dies after crash with UTV
Courtesy: Bolton Fire Department
Plane makes emergency landing in Richmond
Richmond
Arson investigation in Richmond
Brookfield woman is in the hospital after being hit by a car.
Driver charged after hitting pedestrian

Latest News

Pilot Kyle Clark made an emergency landing in a Richmond field on Sunday.
Pilot in emergency landing identified as CEO of Beta Technologies
Thirteen years ago, Blue Moon Pottery was born. The Grundons make a lot of unique works of...
MiVT: Blue Moon Pottery
The New Hampshire Medical Society hopes to increase the state’s vaccination rate by sending...
NH doctors to work with businesses, schools on vaccine rate
Officials in the town of Brattleboro are considering whether to again require masks in indoor...
Brattleboro again mulls mask mandate in public spaces