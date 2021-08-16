Vermont’s early bear hunting season starts Sept. 1

MONTPELIER (AP) - The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife says the state’s carefully regulated bear hunt helps control the population decreasing interactions with humans. It starts soon.

Fifty years ago there were fewer than 1,500 bears in Vermont, mostly in the mountains and the northeast corner. Now they are found statewide, except for Grand Isle County. Vermont’s early bear hunting season is getting underway on Sept. 1.

They also are likely to be feeding on standing corn. Vermont has two bear hunting seasons, the first begins Sept. 1.

Details can be found on the department’s website.

