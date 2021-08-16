Waterbury downtown overhaul wrapping up after 3 years of construction

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Three years of construction in downtown Waterbury is coming to a close as crews put the finishing touches on a multimillion-dollar downtown water, sewer and paving project. Ut’s been a long three years filled with construction and traffic. But people were all smiles Monday as the project is finally coming to a close this week.

Waterbury is known for its iconic downtown and historic steeples. Now, has the cityscape and infrastructure to match-- new roads and a fresh coat of paint for downtown Waterbury as crews put the finishing touches on a years-long infrastructure project.

And that is what you can see. Underneath Main Street, a maze of brand new water, sewer and utility lines replace infrastructure dating back to President Calvin Coolidge.

A bird’s-eye view shows the complexity and scale of the infrastructure project which seeks to revitalize Waterbury.

But it didn’t come without its headaches.

“Overall, once it’s all done, it’s like having a baby, where do you rainfall and once it’s over it’s like you love your child,” said Barbara Farr, the Waterbury community transportation liaison.

The $20 million project also includes new benches, maps, kiosks and flower beds.

Armed with a $130,000 grant from VTrans, Waterbury embarked on a marketing blitz on-air, online and on Main Street, letting people know shops were open.

“We spent it wisely and carefully and always on ways to support the businesses in downtown Waterbury that were impacted by the Main Street construction project,” said Karen Nevin, the executive director of Revitalizing Waterbury.

Businesses are also breathing a sigh of relief.

Caleb Magoon, the owner of Waterbury Sports, says there were a handful of days where work was directly in front of his store. But he says his bottom line by and large wasn’t impacted as the Central Vermont regulars supported him through the construction.

“Everyone along the way has seen the vision and wanted it, but of course we had to get through the hard part of dealing with a construction zone for three years,” Magoon said.

The pandemic also turned out to be somewhat of a silver lining for the town. Fewer cars on the road meant that JA Macdonald crews could speed up the project.

The revitalization project isn’t completely finished. Next summer, electric and cable utility companies will take down their wires from the poles, and the city will bury them underground.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.