BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a very nice weekend, we had more of the same on Monday. Heading into the rest of the week, temperatures will get a bit warmer, with some humidity returning as well. We’ll start with partly sunny skies on Tuesday with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Clouds will thicken up during the morning hours. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, along with a warm front will head our way by Tuesday afternoon, with the return to some humidity as well.

We’ll be back to more unsettled weather through the rest of the week. It will be warm and muggy Wednesday through Saturday with the chance of scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms each day. Highs will be warming up into the low to mid 80s. We’re not expecting any all-day rain through the extended period, but any late day storms could contain some heavy downpours.

