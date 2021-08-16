Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! We are coming off of a great weekend, and we’ve got another winner of a summer day to enjoy today. After a cool start, we will warm up to right where we ought to be for mid-August (normal high in Burlington is now 81°). And like the weekend, we will be keeping the humidity in check. That will change on Tuesday.

Starting on Tuesday, the humidity will return and also, we will be heading into a period of unsettled weather for the rest of the week and the weekend. A weak frontal system will be scooting into northern NY on Tuesday morning with a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two. That activity will slowly shift eastward into VT & NH by late afternoon & evening. More showers & possible thunderstorms will linger into Tuesday night & Wednesday.

After that, it will be warming back up again - into the mid-80s for most of us, so not quite as hot as it was last week. Also, it will be staying muggy through the week and weekend, too. Each day will be partly sunny, but the atmosphere will be a little unstable, so there is a chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm each day through the weekend.

Try to get outside and take MAX Advantage of the delightful weather today! -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williston
Police investigate string of thefts at Williston REI
Courtesy: Pownal Fire Department
Motorcyclist dies after crash with UTV
Brookfield woman is in the hospital after being hit by a car.
Driver charged after hitting pedestrian
Jenna's House officially open in Johnson
Jenna’s House grand opening in Johnson
Courtesy: Bolton Fire Department
Plane makes emergency landing in Richmond

Latest News

Gary has the latest forecast.
Morning Weather Webcast
WX
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
WX
WCAX Sunday evening Weather webcast
Dave has the full forecast coming up.
Your MAX Advantage Forecast