BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! We are coming off of a great weekend, and we’ve got another winner of a summer day to enjoy today. After a cool start, we will warm up to right where we ought to be for mid-August (normal high in Burlington is now 81°). And like the weekend, we will be keeping the humidity in check. That will change on Tuesday.

Starting on Tuesday, the humidity will return and also, we will be heading into a period of unsettled weather for the rest of the week and the weekend. A weak frontal system will be scooting into northern NY on Tuesday morning with a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two. That activity will slowly shift eastward into VT & NH by late afternoon & evening. More showers & possible thunderstorms will linger into Tuesday night & Wednesday.

After that, it will be warming back up again - into the mid-80s for most of us, so not quite as hot as it was last week. Also, it will be staying muggy through the week and weekend, too. Each day will be partly sunny, but the atmosphere will be a little unstable, so there is a chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm each day through the weekend.

Try to get outside and take MAX Advantage of the delightful weather today! -Gary

