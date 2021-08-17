Amtrak-related work to close part of city street to vehicles

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Lower College Street in Burlington will be closed to vehicles for a month starting Friday as railroad track improvements are made near the waterfront for the long-awaited extension of the Amtrak train service from Rutland to Burlington.

The Vermont Agency of Transportation says the west side of the street will be closed to vehicles until Sept. 17 but pedestrians and cyclists will be able to travel to Waterfront Park during the closure. The Burlington Free Press reports that the bike path between Main and College streets will remain closed for several more months.

Amtrak passenger service is expected to return to Burlington next year.

