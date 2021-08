ESSEX JCT., Vt. (WCAX) - A bear is wandering around Essex Junction.

Police say it was seen Monday in the Cherokee Avenue area and a viewer sent us a video of it from South Summit Street.

The department says to not approach the bear or let children or pets near it. You’re also asked to take in your bird feeders, garbage, compost and honey.

