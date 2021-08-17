Course offers nature education tips for teachers

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Teachers-turned-students from around the country were in Montpelier this week learning nature skills they hope to incorporate into their own outdoor classes this fall.

Amy Butler, education director at The North Branch Nature Center, is helping her students learn about the benefits of fire. “This is not about staying warm, this is about making a warm beverage, and also learning about fire, fire safety, how to take care of ourselves, and each other,” she explained to a group of teachers.

“That’s something that not a lot of children get to experience,” said Susan McGraw, a teacher who traveled from San Diego for the five-day course. She says her students’ experience with fire is mostly negative due to the devastating wildfires this summer, and that she wants to bring these positive experiences back home to make them as resilient and well-rounded as possible.

The lessons in the “ECO Institute: Nature-Based Routines for Outdoor Classrooms” course is an opportunity to get every kid engaged in learning to use the resources they have at hand.

“A lot of the issues with the attentional and focus challenges, I think. There are just so many benefits for kids getting outside,” said Darby Hiebert, a Barre Town teacher.

“Some of those students that are spinning around in the classroom and are having a hard time —they’re right here,” Butler said.

But Hiebert says these opportunities don’t come without a challenge. “The School day is structured. Having time for staff to plan, getting materials, and clothing for kids to be outside,” she said.

Butler says the best way to get supplies or gear for students is often to start at the community level. “Over the 12 years that we’ve been doing this program with public schools, it’s amazing how communities come together to be able to supply that type of gear through all of the seasons in Vermont.

She says when the kids are dressed right and the learning is engaging and fun, they’ll stay out for a long time. “I think it’s harder for the adults actually,” added Butler.

