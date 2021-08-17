Advertisement

COVID continues to have outsize impact on increasing hospital budgets

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Twelve hospitals across Vermont on Tuesday began pitching their proposed budgets to health care regulators and like last year, the pandemic is expected to dominate the financial picture.

Green Mountain Care Board officials say they expect hospitals to give updates on the delta variant and its effect on capacity and the impact of workforce shortages. Federal cash last year helped to support budgets when patients deferred treatment, but they still expect there to be a financial strain because of increased costs including the price of prescription drugs.

“We have national cost pressures affecting our budgets, but overall I think the board has done an effective job at threading that needle by trimming budgets where we can and still maintaining access to high-quality care, and that’s something that we’re always trying to do,” said GMCB member Jessica Holmes.

Gifford and Northwestern Medical Centers won’t have to seek approval because their budgets are below target.

The public is invited to comment during the budget-setting proceedings.

