Environmentalists: Vermont’s bug spray harms endangered bats

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont environmental groups allege in a lawsuit that a state agency has failed to protect endangered bats when spraying pesticides to deter mosquitos.

The Vermont Natural Resources Council and Center for Biological Diversity accused the state Agency of Natural Resources of endangering five bat species while spraying for bugs.

The commissioner of the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife said Tuesday the lawsuit has no legal merit and the state would have taken action if scientists had evidence that bats were being harmed.

The environmental groups said the pesticide spraying is done at night when bats are hunting for insects.

