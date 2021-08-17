Essex Jct. Fire Department rescues dog from couch

ESSEX Jct., Vt. (WCAX) - You’ve heard of firefighters helping cats stuck up a tree, but what about a dog stuck in a couch? The Essex Junction Fire Department says crews responded to that situation last week.

According to a Facebook post, a medium-sized dog got trapped under a couch and its leg was was being wedged by a metal part.

Unique Animal Rescue in the Village On Monday, August 9 at approximately 1709, the Essex Junction Fire Department was... Posted by Essex Junction Fire Department on Monday, August 16, 2021

The couch could not be moved without further hurting the pup, so firefighters got to work.

For about 30 minutes, they used many tools to disassemble the metal parts of the couch. Finally, they were able to get the dog’s leg free.

It was taken to the vet for a cut. The whole thing took about 45 minutes.

