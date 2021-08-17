Advertisement

Girl Scouts to add new cookie for 2022 season

The Girl Scouts are adding a new caramel brownie-inspired cookie for the 2022 season.
The Girl Scouts are adding a new caramel brownie-inspired cookie for the 2022 season.(Girl Scouts of the USA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Girl Scouts are calling all chocolate lovers with a new cookie!

The Girl Scout Cookie lineup is about to get even more decadent with a brand new, brownie-inspired cookie coming out in 2022.

The “Adventurefuls” cookie has caramel-flavored creme and a hint of sea salt.

Along with the new cookie, Girl Scouts USA also announced new cookie business badges.

They will help girls think like entrepreneurs as they run their own businesses.

The Girl Scout Cookie season runs January through April.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karsten Schlenter-File photo
South Burlington middle school principal dies
FILE story
Shots fired outside Coventry diner
New England virus transmission up, renewing calls for masks
Courtesy: Bolton Fire Department
Plane makes emergency landing in Richmond
Thousands of Afghans fearing a return to Taliban rule are trying to flee the country through...
Kabul airport plunges into chaos as Taliban patrols Afghanistan capital

Latest News

Grace, back to tropical cyclone strength, dumped extremely heavy rains and caused flooding...
Wet and unwelcome, Fred spawns twisters and flooding in US
File photo
New Hampshire seeks to expand vaccination marketing push
A boil-water notice has been issued in South Hero due to a water main installation.
Water main work triggers boil-water alert in South Hero
FILE – This file image shows vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
More protection: US likely to authorize COVID booster shots
While there were no major reports of abuses or fighting in Kabul, many residents have stayed...
Taliban promise women’s rights, security under Islamic rule