Leahy pushing for $9M in VCET funding

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Help is coming for Vermont entrepreneurs.

Senator Patrick Leahy stopped by the Vermont Center for Emerging Technologies in Burlington Tuesday to meet with entrepreneurs who moved to Vermont during the pandemic.

He says he’s working on securing money for a seed capital fund to help startups and entrepreneurs at VCET get their ideas off the ground. “I’m seeking $9 million in this year’s appropriation bill for VCET,” he said.

VCET offers services to startups, freelancers, and remote tech workers.

