Man on the run after sexual assault outside bar

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - A man is on the run Monday after he sexually assaulted someone outside a Williamstown bar.

Vermont State Police say around 1:45 a.m. outside the bar, which was not named, someone was attacked and suffered serious injures, resulting in being sent and released from the hospital.

Police say these photos were caught on a store’s surveillance camera and they believe its the suspect.

Police say the man and victim did not know each other and he was last seen driving out of state in a black four door sedan.

He is approximately 5′7′', 165 pounds, in his mid-20s with short hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

