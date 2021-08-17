Advertisement

Missing Pennsylvania woman found dead in New Hampshire brook

Toni Baker
Toni Baker(Courtesy: N.H. State Police)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WESTMORELAND, N.H. (AP) - Authorities have identified a body found along a river shoreline in New Hampshire as a Pennsylvania woman who had been missing since July 20.

Marine patrol found the body of Toni Baker, 41, of Pittsburgh, on Sunday in a brook off of the Connecticut River in Westmoreland.

An autopsy found that Baker’s death was accidental, and authorities believe she likely was swept into Partridge Brook by floodwaters last month.

Baker had last been seen Aug. 4 in Brattleboro, Vermont.

Police said she was not familiar with the area and might have been experiencing a mental health crisis.

