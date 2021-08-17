More than a dozen possible sites identified for Burlington High School

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This year, Burlington High School will once again be holding classes in the revamped Macy’s department store. The process to build a new high school and technical center is continuing as 12-15 potentially viable sites are being considered.

The Burlington School Board will hear about those sites on Tuesday, and then the list will be narrowed down to five at most before being presented to the public in a couple of weeks.

However, Superintendent Tom Flanagan says he wants to be as aggressive with the timeline as possible to hopefully get students into a new building by August 2025.

“We wanted to cast the net wide and make sure we are not leaving any stone unturned and so we are just looking at everything that’s possible there are some at the top that I think are going to be very viable I definitely feel confident we have some sites in the mix that are going to be good for our new high school,” says Flanagan.

As for the, now former, Burlington High School building, it will cost $20 million to demolish the old school and decontaminate the site.

