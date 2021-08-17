Advertisement

Need for school bus drivers at critical levels across US

Many school districts say they are in desperate need of school bus drivers.
Many school districts say they are in desperate need of school bus drivers.(Source: WTKR/WSB/WXIN via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s a major need for school bus drivers across the U.S.

The National School Transportation Association said it expects to have trouble providing consistent service through the 2021-2022 school year.

Officials said COVID-19-related concerns and vaccine hesitancy are among the reasons why there is a lack of drivers.

The NSTA also said enhanced unemployment benefits are adding to the problem.

Several state school bus associations in states like California, New York and Pennsylvania have started recruitment campaigns for drivers.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karsten Schlenter-File photo
South Burlington middle school principal dies
FILE story
Shots fired outside Coventry diner
New England virus transmission up, renewing calls for masks
Courtesy: Bolton Fire Department
Plane makes emergency landing in Richmond
Thousands of Afghans fearing a return to Taliban rule are trying to flee the country through...
Kabul airport plunges into chaos as Taliban patrols Afghanistan capital

Latest News

File photo
Amtrak-related work to close part of city street to vehicles
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani left the country on Sunday, reports say.
NATO chief: Afghan leaders responsible for military collapse
Vermont Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will hold a pandemic press conference...
WATCH LIVE: Scott weekly media briefing
The National Park Service announced it's immediately enforcing new mask rules.
National Park Service announces new mask rules