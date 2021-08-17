New Hampshire seeks to expand vaccination marketing push

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire health officials want to significantly expend and expand a public service campaign to encourage residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The governor’s Executive Council on Wednesday will be asked to approve paying an additional $844,000 in federal funds to a Manchester marketing agency that already has a $434,000 contract.

Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette says the campaign will feature real stories from residents and doctors across the state because people are more likely to get vaccinated if advised by their doctor or someone they know.

