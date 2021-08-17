Advertisement

New York’s new governor, Kathy Hochul, taking office Aug. 24

New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul/File
New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul/File(Hans Pennink | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York’s next governor, Kathy Hochul, is set to take office on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at the stroke of midnight.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s more-than-a-decade as the state’s governor will end at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23. Current Lieutenant Gov. Hochul, a Democrat, spent Tuesday taking meetings in New York City to narrow down her selection for her successor. She’s vowed to depart from the Cuomo administration’s reputation as a “toxic” work environment, and focus on addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns over eviction protections.

Meanwhile, the chair of the Assembly’s Judiciary Committee said it will release a report of its impeachment probe findings. Lawmakers haven’t offered a timeline for the report’s release.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Karsten Schlenter-File photo
South Burlington middle school principal dies
FILE story
Shots fired outside Coventry diner
New England virus transmission up, renewing calls for masks
Courtesy: Bolton Fire Department
Plane makes emergency landing in Richmond
Thousands of Afghans fearing a return to Taliban rule are trying to flee the country through...
Kabul airport plunges into chaos as Taliban patrols Afghanistan capital

Latest News

WATCH
Wildlife Watch: How you can reel in free fishing lessons
Tuesday Weathercast
Tuesday Weathercast
students
Plattsburgh institutes new crossing guard training program
needle
Vt. vax rate hits 85%; officials say delta expected to peak soon
gmcb
COVID continues to have outsize impact on increasing hospital budgets