Advertisement

NH law expands prison sentences for repeat drunken drivers

File image
File image
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Repeat drunken drivers who seriously injure or kill others will face longer prison sentences thanks in large part to a mother’s advocacy after the death of her son.

Gov. Chris Sununu on Monday signed the Tyler Shaw Law, named for a 20-year-old Concord man who died in April 2018. It allows judges to hand down longer prison sentences to those convicted of negligent homicide who have previous drunken-driving convictions.

At the bill signing, Shaw’s mother said her experience showed the criminal justice system is broken.

Related Story:

NH driver dies in I-89 off-ramp crash

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Karsten Schlenter-File photo
South Burlington middle school principal dies
FILE story
Shots fired outside Coventry diner
New England virus transmission up, renewing calls for masks
Courtesy: Bolton Fire Department
Plane makes emergency landing in Richmond
Thousands of Afghans fearing a return to Taliban rule are trying to flee the country through...
Kabul airport plunges into chaos as Taliban patrols Afghanistan capital

Latest News

File photo
Amtrak-related work to close part of city street to vehicles
Vermont Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will hold a pandemic press conference...
WATCH LIVE: Scott weekly media briefing
The first day of school is next week, but there’s still some planning to do. The delta...
Vermont officials detail basic model for returning to school
The first day of school is next week, but there’s still some planning to do. The delta...
Vermont officials detail basic model for returning to school