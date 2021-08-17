NH law expands prison sentences for repeat drunken drivers
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Repeat drunken drivers who seriously injure or kill others will face longer prison sentences thanks in large part to a mother’s advocacy after the death of her son.
Gov. Chris Sununu on Monday signed the Tyler Shaw Law, named for a 20-year-old Concord man who died in April 2018. It allows judges to hand down longer prison sentences to those convicted of negligent homicide who have previous drunken-driving convictions.
At the bill signing, Shaw’s mother said her experience showed the criminal justice system is broken.
Related Story:
NH driver dies in I-89 off-ramp crash
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)