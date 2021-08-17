Advertisement

NVU students, Kingdom County Productions team up on feature film project

By Dom Amato
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Kingdom County Productions and Northern Vermont University are teaming up once again to produce a film with the help of local students.

It’s part of Kingdom County Productions’ “Semester Cinema,” an experiential learning program that has helped students launch careers in the industry.

The latest project is called Lost Nation. It’s described as a multiracial drama set in Vermont during the American Revolution. It focuses on the stories of Ethan Allen and Lucy Terry Prince, whose poem “Bars Fight” is widely recognized as the first-known work of African American literature.

“We’re excited about it,” said Jay Craven of Kingdom County Productions. “It’s an ambitious project. We’re currently involved in script development, fundraising and preproduction. We are thrilled to be working with NVU and appreciate their support and their collaboration in this.”

The production will be staged at the NVU Lyndon campus during the 2022 winter and spring semesters. It’s expected to film for about four weeks throughout the Northeast Kingdom.

Watch the video to see our Dom Amato’s full interview with Jay Craven of Kingdom County Productions, Shanta Lee Gander of Lost Nation Film and NVY grad Austin Pellegrino.

