Plattsburgh to consider banning fire pits

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The city of Plattsburgh this week will debate the possibility of banning residential recreational fire pits.

The idea of banning backyard fires came two weeks ago from City Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs.

Mayor Chris Rosenquest says there have not been any issues brought to the city or public safety department regarding recreational fires in 2021, but there were five incidents last year that led to fires being extinguished or a person being ticketed.

The mayor says the law could potentially focus on anything considered combustible.

“The local law outlines a ban on any combustible material. It’s not going to include a grill or a smoker, but anything you may burn even in a smokeless backyard fire. So, anything in a fire ring, anything in a smokeless container, anything in a chiminea, pretty much anything you can burn,” said Rosenquest, D-Plattsburgh.

A public hearing on the potential new ordinance is this Thursday at 5 p.m. at City Hall.

People are asked to come out and voice their opinions.

If you can’t make it, you can email your opinion to your councilor.

