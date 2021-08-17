Advertisement

Plattsburgh institutes new crossing guard training program

After video surfaced earlier this year that appeared to show a Plattsburgh school crossing...
After video surfaced earlier this year that appeared to show a Plattsburgh school crossing guard striking a student, the city is starting a new training program. - File photo(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The city of Plattsburgh is starting a new school crossing guard training program.

It comes after longtime crossing guard Maurice Daniels was put on leave after a video posted to Facebook allegedly showed Daniels hitting a student.

Mayor Chris Rosenquest says Daniels will be back at his post this year after attending the training and an impact victim panel.

The new program is focused on getting guards the tools they need to succeed.

It includes a background check, a mobility test and a 60-day probationary period for new hires. Guards will also focus on de-escalation, basic first aid, incident reporting and creating a communication channel between the guard, the school administration and the police department.

“This incident was really the impetus for us to take a step back and look at a crossing guard program to ensure that not only the crossing guards have enough tools to be successful at their jobs, but you know they are providing that service, which is really the intention of the crossing guard program is to keep students safe, keep our public safe and be that liaison between the students, the administration and the Plattsburgh Police Department,” said Rosenquest, D-Plattsburgh.

Click here for more information on the Plattsburgh crossing guard training program.

