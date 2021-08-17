Advertisement

TSA extends mask rule for airline passengers to January

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Federal officials are extending into January a requirement that people on airline flights and public transportation wear face masks to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Transportation Security Administration’s current order was scheduled to expire on Sept. 13. An agency spokesman said Tuesday that the mandate will be extended until Jan. 18.

The TSA briefed airline industry representatives on its plan Tuesday.

The mask mandate has been controversial and has led to many encounters between passengers who don’t want to wear a mask and flight attendants asked to enforce the rule. The extension, however, was not surprising after a recent surge in COVID-19 cases linked to the delta variant of the virus.

The rule also applies to travelers on public transportation including trains, subways and buses.

In recent days, Southwest Airlines, Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines have reported that the increase in coronavirus infections has caused a slump in bookings beyond the usual slowdown that occurs near the end of each summer.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karsten Schlenter-File photo
South Burlington middle school principal dies
FILE story
Shots fired outside Coventry diner
New England virus transmission up, renewing calls for masks
Courtesy: Bolton Fire Department
Plane makes emergency landing in Richmond
Thousands of Afghans fearing a return to Taliban rule are trying to flee the country through...
Kabul airport plunges into chaos as Taliban patrols Afghanistan capital

Latest News

WATCH
Wildlife Watch: How you can reel in free fishing lessons
Tuesday Weathercast
Tuesday Weathercast
students
Plattsburgh institutes new crossing guard training program
Greg Abbott, who was vaccinated in 2020, was isolating in the governor’s mansion in Austin and...
Texas governor tests positive for COVID-19, in ‘good health’
needle
Vt. vax rate hits 85%; officials say delta expected to peak soon