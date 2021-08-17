Advertisement

Vaccine mandates grow in New York

The state of New York on Monday ordered hospital and nursing home workers to get COVID-19...
The state of New York on Monday ordered hospital and nursing home workers to get COVID-19 inoculations.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Vaccine mandates are expanding in New York.

The state ordered hospital and nursing home workers Monday to get COVID-19 inoculations.

And New York City is poised to start requiring them Tuesday for anyone in restaurant dining rooms, gyms, museums and many other leisure venues.

The new policies aim to goad people into getting vaccinated.

Like the rest of the U.S., New York is confronting a coronavirus wave powered by the highly infectious delta variant of the virus.

