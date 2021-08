RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The annual Vermont State Fair in Rutland kicks off Tuesday.

You can head there from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. It will only cost you $5 for all ages on opening night.

The fair goes until Saturday.

Crowds have headed to the fair on Route 7 since 1846.

WCAX will be there Tuesday night on the Channel 3 Evening News starting at 4 p.m.

