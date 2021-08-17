In wake of Afghanistan crisis, Scott offers to take more refugees in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says he supports the decision to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan, but he has concerns with how President Biden did it. The governor says we should have stayed a little longer.

Back in the spring, Scott sent a letter to the feds asking for more people to be relocated through Vermont’s Refugee Resettlement Program. He sent another letter this week to the State Department, reiterating his interest.

“We hope that will be the case and it appears that there may be a need in the very near future. We are ready, willing and able to help those coming from war-torn countries,” said Scott, R-Vermont.

However, the governor says it’s not up to him. The State Department decides whether the U.S. will raise the cap on the number of refugees admitted into the country.

Related Stories:

Scott awaiting word on request to settle more refugees in Vermont

Governor asks US to resettle more refugees in Vermont

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.