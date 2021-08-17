Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Scott weekly media briefing

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:38 AM EDT
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will hold a weekly media briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Watch live at noon on WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

As of Friday, Vermont health officials reported 107 new coronavirus cases for a total of 26,040 There have been a total of 264 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 3.3%. A total of 424,407 people have been tested, and 24,423 have recovered.

