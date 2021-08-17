Water boil notice issued for Alburgh

ALBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a water boil alert in Alburgh Village.

Village leaders say there is a need for a system repair, including a leak, that could contaminate your water on the way to the tap.

That includes the following streets: North Main Street, Milk Street, Sowles Street, Carl Street, Champlain Street, Blairs Trailer Park, Missile Base Road, Border Road, and Blair Road.

It started Monday and will remain in effect for 3-4 days.

Crews will be fixing the system and making sure drinking water meets standards before lifting the advisory.

