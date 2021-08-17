Advertisement

Water boil notice issued for Alburgh

Boil water advisory
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a water boil alert in Alburgh Village.

Village leaders say there is a need for a system repair, including a leak, that could contaminate your water on the way to the tap.

That includes the following streets: North Main Street, Milk Street, Sowles Street, Carl Street, Champlain Street, Blairs Trailer Park, Missile Base Road, Border Road, and Blair Road.

It started Monday and will remain in effect for 3-4 days.

Crews will be fixing the system and making sure drinking water meets standards before lifting the advisory.

