BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mostly cloudy skies will continue across the region through mid week as a frontal system funnels rain from the south up into New England. Wednesday will likely look similar to Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. We might see a few breaks of sun on Wednesday afternoon, which will help warm temperatures up into the upper 70s and low 80s. With dewpoints in the mid 60s, it will feel a bit on the muggy side as well.

As that frontal system stalls out on Wednesday night and Thursday, rain from what is left of Tropical Storm Fred will move into New England for our next round of rain. The heaviest rain from this system will remain south, but parts of southern Vermont could see an inch of rain from Wednesday night into Thursday, with lighter amounts the closer you get to the Canadian border.

The system will exit the region on Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. It will remain warm and muggy with highs in the low to mid 80s. Unsettled conditions will return for the weekend with partly to mostly cloudy skies on Saturday and Sunday with the chance of showers each day. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s. Muggy conditions will continue into the start of the work week.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.