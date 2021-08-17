BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! We started this new work week with a near perfect summer day on Monday, but alas, we won’t have a day like that again for as far out as we can see. It’s back to that warm, muggy, “unsettled” weather for the rest of the week, through the weekend, and into next week.

A weak frontal system will be moving in today with scattered showers, and possibly a thunderstorm or two. Dew points will be creeping back up into the 60s and low 70s, so it’s going to get sticky-feeling again.

Wednesday will feature more of the same.

On Thursday, the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred may clip some of our southern areas with some extra rain.

Right now it looks like we’ll get a bit of a break from the wet weather on Friday with partly sunny skies.

Over the weekend and into early next week, each day will feature some sunshine, warm & muggy air, but also still the chance for a few showers or thunderstorms.

None of the days ahead will be a washout by any means, but you will have to play “dodge-`em” with those scattered showers. -Gary

