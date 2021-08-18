Brandon man faces federal weapons charges

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Brandon man accused of threatening his neighbors with a gun will remain in federal custody.

Eric Grenier, 39, was taken into custody Friday on gun possession charges. Authorities say he’s not allowed to have firearms because of prior felony convictions for burglary and growing marijuana.

Federal court documents reveal a complaint by neighbors last month of gunshots and threatening behavior, including displaying a handgun during a fight.

A search of his home later turned up two rifles, two pistols, and assorted ammunition.

The case has garnered national attention after a neighbor of Grenier published an opinion piece in USA Today earlier this month. Michael Shank wrote he was moving from Brandon, saying, “my town is unsafe if you’re non-white or unarmed.”

U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle on Tuesday ordered Grenier be held without bail pending trial.

